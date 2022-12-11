iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

