iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,370 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

TIP opened at $108.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $111.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.