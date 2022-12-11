IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Pi Financial

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
ISO stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$327.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
