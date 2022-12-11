IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Lowered to C$6.75 at Pi Financial

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Pi Financial from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ISO stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$327.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of C$2.51 and a 1 year high of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

