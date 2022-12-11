ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $94.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ITT by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

