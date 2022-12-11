JMP Securities Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $19.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NYSE:AI opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

