John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLYB opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.57 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

