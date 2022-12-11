JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €35.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Alstom Stock Performance

Alstom stock opened at €24.04 ($25.31) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.29. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($39.34).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

