JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 580

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.05) to GBX 580 ($7.07) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

HWDJF opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

