JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 330

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Rotork from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Price Performance

Rotork stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Rotork has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.