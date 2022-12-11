JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price to GBX 181

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 195 ($2.38) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.59.

M&G Price Performance

M&G stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

