K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Up 1.3%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 33,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 74,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNTNF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

