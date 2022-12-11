KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KBR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KBR by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KBR by 63.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

