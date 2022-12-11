KeyCorp Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $15.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.45. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after purchasing an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after purchasing an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

