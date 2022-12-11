Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,420. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

