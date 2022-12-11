Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $614,985.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

