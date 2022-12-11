Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Financial Review

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.99%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $4.20 million 24.83 $3.12 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 7.48 $33.94 million $1.71 9.16

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 23.85% 17.75% 17.75% Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.75% 33.89% 14.45%

Risk and Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

