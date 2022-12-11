Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,659 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

