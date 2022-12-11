Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,882 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $359,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 54.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.33. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

