Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,659 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,155,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 382,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 230,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 159,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

