Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.54 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

