Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.23.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

