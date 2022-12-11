Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after buying an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

