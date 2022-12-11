Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE TJX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

