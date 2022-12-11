Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $246.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

