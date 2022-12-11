Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,834 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 723,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,315,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $5,106,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,740 shares of company stock worth $30,748,906. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

