Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,660,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

