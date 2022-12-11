Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

KFS stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.14. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 221,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.