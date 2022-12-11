KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock opened at $393.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.05. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.61.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

