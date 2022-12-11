Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

