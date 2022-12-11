Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
