Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.63. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 270,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

