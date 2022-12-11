Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Landec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landec

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $833,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,227.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Landec by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

See Also

