Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,987. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

