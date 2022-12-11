Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LI. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.32 and a beta of 0.58. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

