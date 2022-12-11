LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading Down 1.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 73,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 304,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
