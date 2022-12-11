LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading Down 1.7%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 73,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 304,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

