Lisk Price Tops $0.84 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $118.73 million and $14.49 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005182 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,273,333 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.