Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.35% of Lithia Motors worth $26,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $219.12 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

