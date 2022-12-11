Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $599,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,260. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.