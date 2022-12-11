Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.0% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WCC opened at $121.29 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

