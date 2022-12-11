Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $215.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

