Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

