Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

SNOW opened at $144.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $377.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

