Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $188,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.43 and a one year high of $133.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

