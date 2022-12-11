Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $224,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

NYSE:IQV opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

