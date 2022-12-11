Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $238,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Workday by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $284.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $19,605,109 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Macquarie started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

