Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $245,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

