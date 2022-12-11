Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

