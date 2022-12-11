Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Block were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $189.87. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,863. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

