Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 1,474 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

