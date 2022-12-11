Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 16,300 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

CAH stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

