Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MSCI were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $492.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.38. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $634.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

